Monday, 11 June 2018
Job Title PA
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Personal Assistant to Managing Partner
Award winning Corporate Finance Firm
We are an exciting team operating in the dynamic field of corporate finance in the Thames Valley and we provide a relaxed workplace for ambitious professionals.
We have a requirement for a personal assistant to the Managing Partner.
The successful candidate will be a friendly and bright personal assistant with experience in managing administrative systems and processes. They will be computer literate with strong communication and organisational skills and a can-do attitude.
This is a varied role and typical duties will include supporting the Managing Partner and the team with general administrative duties such as diary management, making bookings, arranging travel, and finalising presentations amongst others.
The role carries a competitive salary package and includes four weeks holiday a year.
Applicants should apply in writing and enclose a c.v. to:
Melissa Dainelli, HMT LLP, The Hub, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AY
Or email: mdainelli@hmtllp.com
