Trainee Chartered Accountant

Job Title Trainee Chartered Accountant

Location Henley on Thames

Trainee Chartered Accountants

Required to start in September 2018.

Central Henley Accountancy Firm is recruiting.

We have positions available for Graduates or recent A’Level Students to join our successful small practice.

Candidates should be numerate, computer literate and have good written and verbal communication skills.

We are registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW) as a training office.

All training and study costs will be fully met by the company.

Salary will be discussed at interview and is comparable with other similar programmes.

To apply, please send your c.v. and covering note to karen@bufferyandco.co.uk 

No Agencies please

