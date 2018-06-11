Monday, 11 June 2018

Cricket Grounds Person

Job Title Cricket Grounds Person

Location Henley on Thames

FULL TIME

Cricket Grounds-person

required

We are a Private Estate in Henley-on-Thames looking for an experienced, well rounded, and competent individual, to prepare and maintain our cricket ground and assist across the Estate under the direction of the Head Gardener.

The successful candidate will manage our county standard private cricket ground and assist with the formal and informal sward, meadow, parkland, as well as all other aspects of grounds maintenance. We have formal and informal gardens, woodland and meadow. The candidate must be familiar with relevant machinery and safe practice.

An excellent opportunity for candidates with enthusiasm, initiative, and high standards, who are able to work alone and contribute to a larger team. Desirable to have PA1 / PA6 Spraying Certificate, a relevant NVQ or equivalent, or proven practical experience.

References required. Salary based on experience. Please forward CV’s to Head Gardener Simon Rice

gardendept@culhamcourt.co.uk 

The Coach House, Culham Court, Aston, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 3DL.

