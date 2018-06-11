Mini Bus Drivers

MINIBUS DRIVERS

(Term time only)

The Oratory School is looking for motivated and friendly Minibus drivers to work as part of the Transport Team to provide transport for our pupils in the mornings, evenings and sports fixtures.

A full D1 licence is required

Shift pattern:

Monday to Friday, 6.30 a.m.—8.30 a.m.

and 6 p.m.—8 p.m.

Wednesday evenings 5 p.m.—7 p.m.

School trips and sports events

For further details please contact the Human Resources department, email humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively please visit our website for an application form www.oratory.co.uk

Tel: 01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association, Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and successful applicants must be willing to undergo child protection checks with the Disclosure and Barring Service.