Location MAIDENHEAD

BUSINESS LECTURER
Full and part-time opportunities • Permanent

TRAVEL & TOURISM LECTURER
Full and part-time opportunities • Permanent


We are looking for talented, highly motivated and enthusiastic teachers with the ability and drive to inspire diverse groups of
young people to achieve their full potential, to join our team as Business and Travel & Tourism Lecturers.

Responsibilities include planning and teaching students across a range of levels on our FE programmes. Candidates should
ideally have a relevant professional qualification and experience of business and/or the travel and tourism industry as well as experience of teaching in a classroom setting.

However, we welcome graduate or trainee applicants as full training will be given. Adaptable and resourceful, you will have
excellent communication, team working and IT skills.

For further details and an application pack, please contact Human Resources: hr@bca.ac.uk 

Closing date: Noon, Friday 15 June 2018
Interview date: w/c Monday 18 June 2018

