Monday, 18 June 2018
Job Title Regatta Staff
Location Cheltenham
Recruiting now
Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs
Wednesday 4th July – Saturday 8th July 2018
Apply today at www.compasseventsjobs.co.uk/henley or telephone 01242 541598
Benefits include:
Weekly Pay
Uniform Provided
Meals on Duty
Training and Development
Holiday Pay
We look forward to working with you!
