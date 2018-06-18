Expanding team to help with existing customers and new projects Looking for Experienced ... [more]
Monday, 18 June 2018
Job Title Bank Nurse
Location READING
BANK NURSES
The Oratory School is looking for Bank Nurses to work as part of the Health Centre team to provide nursing care to the School,
ensuring confidentiality at all times.
For further details please contact the Human Resources
Department - Email: humanresources@oratory.co.uk
www.oratory.co.uk
01491 683500
The Oratory Schools Association, Registered No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and successful applicants must be willing to undergo child protection checks with the Disclosure and Barring Service.
