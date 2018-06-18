Monday, 18 June 2018

Bank Nurse

Location READING

BANK NURSES

The Oratory School is looking for Bank Nurses to work as part of the Health Centre team to provide nursing care to the School,
ensuring confidentiality at all times.

For further details please contact the Human Resources
Department - Email: humanresources@oratory.co.uk 

www.oratory.co.uk

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association, Registered No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and successful applicants must be willing to undergo child protection checks with the Disclosure and Barring Service.

