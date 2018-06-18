DHL

OPPORTUNITIES AT TRADETEAM Reading

CLASS 2 DRIVERS £28,200

£1,800 attendance and accident bonus, £500 bonus after first 3 months and £500 bonus after first 6 months.

Predominantly Monday to Friday - annualised hour scheme of 48 hours per week.

WAREHOUSE OPERATIVES £23,000

You will receive a comprehensive training package to prepare you for the role.

Our goal has always been to attract and retain the best talent the world offers. We recognise the difference you bring to our business and together we share the pride of building and defining The Drinks Logistics Company for the World.

To be successful at DHL Tradeteam, you will:

• Be hard-working, committed and passionate about contributing towards the smooth and professional delivery of product to our customers.

• Have excellent attention to detail and take pride in the standards and quality of your work.

• Be a team player who is proactive in their approach, and should always be prepared to go the extra mile to meet the needs of our customers.

If you are still determined to work for a large global company, please forward a CV to: gettalent@dhl.com or drop it in to: Tradeteam Ltd, Gillette Way, Reading, Berkshire RG2 0BS.

Closing date: 29 June 2018.