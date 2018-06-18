Expanding team to help with existing customers and new projects Looking for Experienced ... [more]
Monday, 18 June 2018
Job Title Telemarketing
Location Henley on Thames
Expanding team to help with existing customers and new projects
Looking for
Experienced telemarketing/inside sales role to join our agile & collaborative team
Needs to be self motivated, organised, willing to learn new technologies to support a variety of campaigns for lead generation
Prefer someone who has worked in the IT sector
Home based, flexible work hours (ideally suited to fit in around school hours and term times)
Competitive daily rates
Please contact me on
Email: hello@nextcall.co.uk
Mobile: 0777 958 9091
