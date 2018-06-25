Monday, 25 June 2018

Trainee Sculpture Technician

Job Title Trainee Sculpture Technician

Location ASTON UPTHORPE

TRAINEE SCULPTURE WORKSHOP TECHNICIAN

To assist in the creation of our Dark Planet range of sculptures (www.davidharber.com)selecting pebbles and resin bonding them into position.

It is a manual and repetitive task requiring patience, a creative eye and attention to detail but equally rewarding as you will be creating award winning art pieces.

Other duties may include: shot-blasting, patination, mig welding and supporting installations for which training will be provided.

Rural location 3 miles from Didcot. Hours Monday to Friday 8 a.m.—4 p.m. Please email recruitment@davidharber.com providing information on your interests and experience.

