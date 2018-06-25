HEADTEACHER’S PA

Monday – Friday, 8am – 4pm

Term time only but with some days required at the beginning of every main holiday

Required for September 2018

We are seeking to recruit a professional, enthusiastic and highly capable Headteacher’s PA. This is a demanding and vital role. The job requires the ability to organise the Head’s diary with all its various aspects, liaise with parents and staff, and to have an excellent IT capability. We expect the successful candidate to be highly organised, confidential, to be able to multi task and work as a part of a team.

St Piran’s School is a thriving, Independent Prep School set in beautiful grounds in the heart of Maidenhead. Just a few minutes’ drive from the M4, A4, and A404 and a short walk from Maidenhead Train Station, the School is an easy commute from the surrounding area.

Please see the website for further details and an application form: www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees to: Mrs Sarah Wheeler, Head’s PA, at the address below or headspa@stpirans.co.uk

Closing date: Wednesday 4 July 2018.

Interviews: w/c Monday 16 July 2018.

St Piran’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All successful applicants will be required to undergo child protection screening including checks with current and previous employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.

Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7LZ. 01628 594304 headspa@stpirans.co.uk www.stpirans.co.uk IAPS Independent School Co-educational Day School 400+ Pupils St. Piran’s is a registered Charity No. 309094