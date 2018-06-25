Monday, 25 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Mini Bus Drivers

Job Title Mini Bus Drivers

Location READING

MINIBUS DRIVERS
(Term time only)

The Oratory School is looking for motivated and friendly Minibus drivers to work as part of the Transport Team to provide transport for our pupils in the mornings, evenings and sports fixtures.

A full D1 licence is required

Shift pattern: Monday to Friday, 6.30 a.m.—8.30 a.m.
and 6 p.m.—8 p.m.

Wednesday evenings 5 p.m.—7 p.m. 
School trips and sports events

For further details please contact the Human Resources department, email humanresources@oratory.co.uk 

Alternatively please visit our website for an application form www.oratory.co.uk 

Tel: 01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association, Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and successful applicants must be willing to undergo child protection checks with the Disclosure and Barring Service.

Jobs

Telesales

Telesales Full or part-time Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33