MINIBUS DRIVERS (Term time only) The Oratory School is looking for motivated and friendly Minibus
Monday, 25 June 2018
Job Title Regatta Staff
Location Cheltenham
Recruiting now
Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs
Wednesday 4th July – Saturday 8th July 2018
Apply today at www.compasseventsjobs.co.uk/henley or telephone 01242 541598
Benefits include:
Weekly Pay
Uniform Provided
Meals on Duty
Training and Development
Holiday Pay
