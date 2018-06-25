Monday, 25 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dental Nurse / Trainee Dental Nurse

Job Title Dental Nurse / Trainee Dental Nurse

Location READING

Dental Nurse / Trainee Dental Nurse

Sonning Common, Reading

We are a well-established private practice and we are currently looking for a full-time person to join our busy but friendly practice.

Must be a team player with strong relationship building skills, be computer literate and pro active in the approach to your assigned duties.

Please send CV with covering letter to:

mel@woodlanedentistry.co.uk

Jobs

Telesales

Telesales Full or part-time Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33