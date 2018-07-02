Telesales Full or part-time Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established ... [more]
Monday, 02 July 2018
Job Title Chefs
Location Henley on Thames
Great pay, Great location, Great opportunity
Busy, 3 AA Rosette Henley-on-Thames restaurant is looking to build its excellent kitchen team.
Interested? Call 01491 577 937 or email: enquiries@shaundickens.co.uk
Sous chef c£32k
(£28k basic plus £4k expected gratuities)
Chef de Parties c£28k
(£24k basic plus £4k expected gratuities)
Commis chef c£24k
(£20k basic plus £4k expected gratuities)
