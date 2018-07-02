Monday, 02 July 2018

Chefs

Job Title Chefs

Location Henley on Thames

Chefs wanted!

Great pay, Great location, Great opportunity

Busy, 3 AA Rosette Henley-on-Thames restaurant is looking to build its excellent kitchen team.

Interested? Call 01491 577 937 or email: enquiries@shaundickens.co.uk 

Sous chef c£32k
(£28k basic plus £4k expected gratuities)

Chef de Parties c£28k
(£24k basic plus £4k expected gratuities)

Commis chef c£24k
(£20k basic plus £4k expected gratuities)

  • Small, friendly and motivated team
  • Set days off –restaurant is closed Sunday night, all day Monday and Tuesday
  • Supportive of catering college day release
  • Will consider flexible hours
  • Immediate start available 

