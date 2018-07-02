FACULTY ADMINISTRATOR ASSISTANT

Required ASAP

We are looking to appoint a part time Faculty Administrator Assistant. This role is involved in all areas of student administration, and is an important contact person for students, parents, staff, employers and local schools as well as providing administrative support to and with the Faculty Administrator. This will of necessity involve dealing with both confidential and sensitive matters.

Working hours are 32 hours per week (8:30 – 4 pm Monday to Thursday, and 8:30 to 3:30 on Fridays); with a one-hour lunch break each day.

This is a term time only position (38 weeks), plus 2 weeks of work to be scheduled in consultation with the line manager, mainly over the summer period.

Salary is £18,291 to £21,192 per annum, pro-rata for part-time.

PROFESSIONAL TUTOR

Required from 1 September

We are looking to appoint a full time, term time only Professional Tutor at the College. The successful candidate will act as a personal tutor to support the pastoral, social and academic development of a group of students. The role will involve delivering a tutorial programme with groups of students and also on a one-to-one basis to ensure that all students have effective personal support that maximises their potential and progression.

The salary is £26,079 per annum, pro rata (actual salary £22,511).

An application form and job description for both these positions can be:

• downloaded from The HENLEY College website www.henleycol.ac.uk/vacancies

• obtained by emailing: recruitment@henleycol.ac.uk

• requested by telephoning the recruitment line 01491 634222

Please note that consideration will only be given to those applications received on The Henley College application form. Applications for both positions are to be received by Monday 9th July 2018, no later than 9 am.

The College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of learners and expects all staff to share this commitment. This position is subject to a satisfactory enhanced DBS check.