Mini Bus Drivers

MINIBUS DRIVERS

(Term time only)

The Oratory School is looking for motivated and

friendly Minibus drivers to work as part of the

Transport Team to provide transport for our pupils

in the mornings, evenings and sports fi xtures.

A full D1 licence is required

Shift pattern:

Monday to Friday, 6.30 a.m.—8.30 a.m.

and 6 p.m.—8 p.m.

Wednesday evenings 5 p.m.—7 p.m.

School trips and sports events

For further details please contact the

Human Resources department, email

humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively please visit our website for an

application form www.oratory.co.uk

Tel: 01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association, Registered Charity No. 309112 is

committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children

and successful applicants must be willing to undergo child protection

checks with the Disclosure and Barring Service.