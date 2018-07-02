Monday, 02 July 2018

Mini Bus Drivers

Job Title Mini Bus Drivers

Location READING

MINIBUS DRIVERS
(Term time only)
The Oratory School is looking for motivated and
friendly Minibus drivers to work as part of the
Transport Team to provide transport for our pupils
in the mornings, evenings and sports fi xtures.
A full D1 licence is required
Shift pattern:
Monday to Friday, 6.30 a.m.—8.30 a.m.
and 6 p.m.—8 p.m.
Wednesday evenings 5 p.m.—7 p.m.
School trips and sports events
For further details please contact the
Human Resources department, email
humanresources@oratory.co.uk
Alternatively please visit our website for an
application form www.oratory.co.uk
Tel: 01491 683500
The Oratory Schools Association, Registered Charity No. 309112 is
committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children
and successful applicants must be willing to undergo child protection
checks with the Disclosure and Barring Service.

