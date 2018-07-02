Gillotts School Gillotts Lane Henley-on-Thames RG9 1PS

Tel: 01491 574315

www.gillotts.org.uk

Looking for a job in a school from September? Gillotts School has the following support staff vacancies:

Support for Learning Assistant

After School School - 21.5 hours p.w.

Salary for term time only working £11,705.00 per annum.

Learning Support Assistants

Full time (29 hrs p.w) and/or part time posts available. Salary for 29 hrs p.w term time only working £10,318.00 per annum.

Temporary Cover Supervisor

29 hours p.w. Salary for term time only working £12,218.00 per annum. September to December 2018

Admin Assistant

(Reception with Assessment and Admissions)

24 hours p.w.

Salary for term time only working £9,188.02 per annum

Admin Assistant

(Reception with Premises)

37 hours p,w. all year round

Full time salary from £17,007.00 per annum

For an application form and information pack for these crucial roles supporting teaching and learning at Gillotts, visit our website at www.gillotts.org.uk or email applications@gillotts.org.uk. Please note, a Gillotts application form must be completed in full in all cases..

Closing date for applications: 12 noon Monday 09 July 2018 Interviews will be held week commencing 16 July 2018

Gillotts is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All staff are expected to promote fundamental British values. The successful candidate will be required to undertake an Enhanced DBS Disclosure.

Gillotts School is a registered company limited by guarantee. Reg Number: 07954417