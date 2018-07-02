Telesales Full or part-time Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established ... [more]
Monday, 02 July 2018
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Gillotts School Gillotts Lane Henley-on-Thames RG9 1PS
Tel: 01491 574315
www.gillotts.org.uk
Looking for a job in a school from September? Gillotts School has the following support staff vacancies:
Support for Learning Assistant
After School School - 21.5 hours p.w.
Salary for term time only working £11,705.00 per annum.
Learning Support Assistants
Full time (29 hrs p.w) and/or part time posts available. Salary for 29 hrs p.w term time only working £10,318.00 per annum.
Temporary Cover Supervisor
29 hours p.w. Salary for term time only working £12,218.00 per annum. September to December 2018
Admin Assistant
(Reception with Assessment and Admissions)
24 hours p.w.
Salary for term time only working £9,188.02 per annum
Admin Assistant
(Reception with Premises)
37 hours p,w. all year round
Full time salary from £17,007.00 per annum
For an application form and information pack for these crucial roles supporting teaching and learning at Gillotts, visit our website at www.gillotts.org.uk or email applications@gillotts.org.uk. Please note, a Gillotts application form must be completed in full in all cases..
Closing date for applications: 12 noon Monday 09 July 2018 Interviews will be held week commencing 16 July 2018
Gillotts is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All staff are expected to promote fundamental British values. The successful candidate will be required to undertake an Enhanced DBS Disclosure.
Gillotts School is a registered company limited by guarantee. Reg Number: 07954417
