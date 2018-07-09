Telesales Full or part-time Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established ... [more]
Job Title Secretary
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
The Bell Surgery, Henley-on-Thames is looking for a
Part-Time Medical Secretary
to join their friendly team at the surgery to cover 32 hours a week over four days – either to be covered by one secretary or two as a job-share.
We are looking for secretaries who have medical secretarial skills.
Candidates will have an excellent telephone manner, be team players, computer literate, organised and efficient, with the ability to work under pressure.
Candidates will need to be flexible and able to cover for holidays.
For additional information/application form, please contact Louise West on
01491 843250
Closing date Thursday 19th July 2018
