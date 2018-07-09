Administration

Monday, 09 July 2018

P/T ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

NATIONAL CHURCH CHARITY based in Goring Heath.

A P/T Administrator required (10-12 hours p/w Mon-Fri negotiable).

The role is very varied, duties include: managing membership database; dealing with enquiries from volunteers and the public and processing merchandise orders. Further details at www.pbs.org.uk/adminasst

The role requires good IT, organisational and communication skills with excellent attention to detail. Flexibility is essential.

Please email your CV with covering letter to pbs.admin@pbs.org.uk

Closing date: 23rd July.

Interviews to be held on Wednesday 8th August

