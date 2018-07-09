Telesales Full or part-time Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established ... [more]
Job Title Administration
Location Reading
A P/T Administrator required (10-12 hours p/w Mon-Fri negotiable).
The role is very varied, duties include: managing membership database; dealing with enquiries from volunteers and the public and processing merchandise orders. Further details at www.pbs.org.uk/adminasst
The role requires good IT, organisational and communication skills with excellent attention to detail. Flexibility is essential.
Please email your CV with covering letter to pbs.admin@pbs.org.uk
Closing date: 23rd July.
Interviews to be held on Wednesday 8th August
