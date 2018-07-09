Monday, 09 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tractor Driver

Job Title Tractor Driver

Location Henley on Thames

TRACTOR DRIVER/STOCKMAN

Merrimoles Farms, a 1250 acre organic dairy and arable farm at Nettlebed, South Oxfordshire require a keen, committed person with formal agricultural qualifications and practical machinery/livestock experience to join our hardworking, friendly workforce in September 2018. Responsibilities will include: arable tractor tasks, daily livestock feeding and care, machinery and estate maintenance. A willingness to milk if required is desirable.

Organic experience is not as essential as a flexible attitude, a positive nature and a willingness to be part of a team.  Remuneration is in relation to experience and good accommodation on the Estate is available.

Applications with a covering letter and C.V. by the 20th July to:
Philip Day, Farm Manager, Merrimoles Farms, Nettlebed Estate Office, Highmoor, Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 5DL
or e mail: philipwday@outlook.com

Jobs

Telesales

Telesales Full or part-time Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established ... [more]

 

Secretary

Part-Time Medical Secretary The Bell Surgery, Henley-on-Thames is looking for a Part-Time Medical ... [more]

 

Administration

P/T ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT NATIONAL CHURCH CHARITY based in Goring Heath. A P/T Administrator ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33