Monday, 09 July 2018
Job Title Tractor Driver
Location Henley on Thames
TRACTOR DRIVER/STOCKMAN
Merrimoles Farms, a 1250 acre organic dairy and arable farm at Nettlebed, South Oxfordshire require a keen, committed person with formal agricultural qualifications and practical machinery/livestock experience to join our hardworking, friendly workforce in September 2018. Responsibilities will include: arable tractor tasks, daily livestock feeding and care, machinery and estate maintenance. A willingness to milk if required is desirable.
Organic experience is not as essential as a flexible attitude, a positive nature and a willingness to be part of a team. Remuneration is in relation to experience and good accommodation on the Estate is available.
Applications with a covering letter and C.V. by the 20th July to:
Philip Day, Farm Manager, Merrimoles Farms, Nettlebed Estate Office, Highmoor, Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 5DL
or e mail: philipwday@outlook.com.
