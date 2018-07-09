CHEF

18 months FTC

Flint House, Goring-on-Thames



The Police Rehabilitation Centre, a charity for the rehabilitation of injured serving and retired police officers set in a stunning rural location near Goring-on-Thames, is looking to recruit a Chef for a fixed term contract of 18 months.

Duties include preparing, cooking and serving meals as part of a team of chefs as per the daily menu; to assist with creating new recipes and menus. The chefs work 40 hours/week, either early or late shifts, including weekends, to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to patients of the Centre and staff on duty.

The successful candidate will have the ability to cook to standards expected, to work under pressure, an eye for detail, excellent knowledge of food, allergens and HACCP. They will be friendly, enthusiastic and flexible, with lots of energy and enjoy working as part of a team.

Own transport is essential as no public transport nearby.

Benefits include a 10% non-contributory pension scheme, 36 days annual leave (including bank holidays) and use of leisure facilities.

For an application form please e-mail hr@policerehab.co.uk or telephone 01491 874499