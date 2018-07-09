Monday, 09 July 2018

Headteacher’s PA

Job Title Headteacher’s PA

Headteacher’s PA

Required from September 2018
Salary dependent on experience
Monday to Friday - 37 hours per week

We are looking for an enthusiastic Head’s PA to provide comprehensive, confidential and efficient administrative support to the Headteacher.

You must be diplomatic and discreet in approach, working on behalf of the Head on all day to day matters over a wide range of tasks, managing a complex and demanding workload to strict deadlines.

You must be flexible and adaptable, able to handle a wide range of secretarial tasks and day to day challenges with skill and diplomacy. You must be naturally conscientious and thorough, with a high level of commitment and sense of responsibility for delivery.

You will have experience as a Secretary or Personal Assistant to senior management with excellent secretarial and organisational skills. You will be a strong team player, possess excellent IT skills, have exceptional interpersonal and communication skills and have the ability to demonstrate initiative and flexibility.

An ability to make decisions independently is essential, as is the ability to balance priorities, often under pressure.

For an application form please go to www.swbgs.com and click on Job Vacancies. Applications submitted via email should be sent to Mrs Anna Summerfield: asummerfield@swbgs.com 

Closing date: 9am on Monday 16 July 2018
Interviews will be w/c 16 July 2018

The school is fully committed to the DCSF guidance on Safeguarding Children and Safer Recruitment in Education and all candidates for the post will therefore be subject to vetting procedures following Buckinghamshire County Council’s guidance on Safer Recruitment and Selection in Schools. 

