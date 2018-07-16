Monday, 16 July 2018

Trainee Accountant within a Professional Accounting Practice required.

Role: Trainee Accountant
Location: Pangbourne, Reading
Duration: Full Time
Competitive Salary + Benefits + Study Support-ACCA

We are a well established and highly regarded firm of Chartered Accountants, specialising in providing a comprehensive range of accounting, audit and taxation services together with business planning advice. We are currently seeking to appoint a trainee accountant to join our team.

We offer a great opportunity for someone looking to become a professionally qualified accountant and further their career without the ongoing burden of university debt. The role will carry a competitive salary and benefits together with a fully funded study package so the individual has the opportunity to become a member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA).

This is a rare opportunity for someone to join the profession with great all round exposure to a good quality general accountancy practices.

The successful applicant will be of A-level standard with:
• Obtained a minimum of 3 A-C grades in A-levels
• At least 9 A-C GCSEs
• Able to work independently and also work closely within a small team
• It is important that the individual is enthusiastic and determined to succeed

If you would like to be considered for the role, please send your CV to Kevin Legrys at kevin.legrys@geoffreycole.co.uk 

