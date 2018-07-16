Office Administrator

Required to assist Solicitors in central Henley

Duties to include; external and internal post Management, assisting with day to day management of I.T, maintenance and equipment, records management, general office duties such as photocopying, printing and scanning and some reception cover An active role which involving some moving and handling For which training will be provided.

Please send your C.V and covering letter to amandaparker@mercerslaw.co.uk

No agencies please