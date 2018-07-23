Business Operations Manager

Business Operations Manager (part-time) Accession Healthcare Consulting is a small and fast growing management consultancy. This is an exciting opportunity for a Business Operations Manager (20-30 hours/week negotiable) to join our company at a time of significant growth. Based from our offices in central Henley-on-Thames, the successful candidate will support Accession’s Directors by running and managing the day to day operations of the company. This varied role will lead on all aspects of IT, Information Security and Compliance as well as managing the payroll and invoicing needs of a rapidly expanding business. If you have proven success and experience ideally in a similar role, and if you think you have what it takes to join Accession, please send a covering letter including salary expectations, and your CV to lisa.wagstaff@accessionhealth.com www.accessionhealth.com