Finance

PART TIME FINANCE ASSISTANT Required for August 2018 The Henley College is a highly popular and successful Sixth Form College in the heart of the Thames Valley. We are looking to appoint a part time Finance Assistant. This post carries responsibility for a wide variety of finance and administration tasks, but principally the administration of the Sales Ledger, Henley College Fund accounts and Discretionary Learner Support funds. Main responsibilities include: raising, printing and despatching invoices; raising and printing credit notes; allocating payments; dealing with enquiries; chasing debts and reviewing bad debts with the Finance Manager on a termly basis. This role is for 25 hours per week, 40 weeks per year (Term Time, plus 2 weeks of work to be scheduled in consultation with the line manager, mainly over the summer period). The salary will be on the College’s Support Staff Pay Spine up to £21, 192 per annum (pro rata for part time positions). An application form and job description can be: • downloaded from The HENLEY College website www.henleycol.ac.uk/vacancies • obtained by emailing recruitment@henleycol.ac.uk • requested by telephoning the recruitment line 01491 634222 Please note that consideration will only be given to those applications received on The Henley College application form. Applications are to be received by 10 am on Friday 3rd August 2018 and interviews will be held in the week beginning 6th August 2018. The College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of learners and expects all staff to share this commitment. This position is subject to a satisfactory enhanced DBS check. The HENLEY College is an Equal Opportunities Employer