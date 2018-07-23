Centre Supervisor

ST PIRAN’S CENTRE SUPERVISOR £20,000 – £24,000 per annum Holiday entitlement: 30 days (pro rata) Monday – Friday from 4:00pm – 10:30pm during term time and Monday – Friday from 8:00am – 4:00pm during school holiday periods St Piran’s School is a thriving Independent Prep School set in beautiful grounds in the heart of Maidenhead. Just a few minutes’ drive from the M4, A4, and A404 and a short walk from Maidenhead Train Station, the School is an easy commute from the surrounding area. St Piran’s is seeking a dynamic and highly-motivated individual to assist the Centre Manager with the operation of a busy and thriving Sports Centre. If you are interested in applying for this position. Full job description and application form is available on the School website: www.stpirans.co.uk Please send a covering letter and completed application form to the Compliance Officer: Mr C Benn, St Piran’s School, Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, SL6 7LZ or by email to c.benn@stpirans.co.uk Please note that CVs will not be accepted. Applications considered on receipt. St Piran’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All successful applicants will be required to undergo child protection screening including checks with current and previous employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.