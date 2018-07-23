Monday, 23 July 2018

Waiting staff

Job Title Waiting staff

Location Henley On Thames

Waiting Staff required at Huntercombe Golf Club to work a five day week rota basis, to include weekends and a very occasional evening. Applicants wanting part-time will be considered. Must be of smart appearance and enjoy working as part of a small friendly team. No previous experience necessary own transport essential. Please apply to : Neil Willis (head steward) 01491 641207 or email office@huntercombe.co.uk

