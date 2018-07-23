Administrator

LOGO PART Time Charity Administrator (2 days a week) Bishopsland Educational Trust based in Dunsden, RG4 9NR, needs a highly motivated administrator for its training programme which specialises in developing the skills of talented silversmiths and jewellers. Multi-skills are needed including excellent use of word & excel, wordpress for updating our website, www.bishopsland.org.uk , mailchimp and social media. Knowledge of Apple Mac packages is desirable. Please send your c.v. and a covering letter giving 5 reasons why you want to work for Bishopsland Educational Trust to g.mcintosh@bishopsland.org.uk Closing date for applications is 10 am on Monday, July 30th. The role starts mid September 2018.