Monday, 30 July 2018

Gap Student

Job Title Gap Student

Location READING

GAP STUDENT
1 TERM PLACEMENT
We are seeking to appoint an enthusiastic
Gap Year student to assist in our boarding
house to start 1 September 2018
until December 2018.

You will live in the Boarding House and
work closely with the Houseparent,
supporting them in their role.
The role would suit a school leaver
and is a Term time only role.

Further details are available from the
Human Resources Department on
humanresources@oratory.co.uk or
01491 683506. Closing date for applications
is Monday 6 August 2018

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112
is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of
children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past
employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

Gap Student

