GAP STUDENT

1 TERM PLACEMENT

We are seeking to appoint an enthusiastic

Gap Year student to assist in our boarding

house to start 1 September 2018

until December 2018.

You will live in the Boarding House and

work closely with the Houseparent,

supporting them in their role.

The role would suit a school leaver

and is a Term time only role.

Further details are available from the

Human Resources Department on

humanresources@oratory.co.uk or

01491 683506. Closing date for applications

is Monday 6 August 2018

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112

is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of

children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past

employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.