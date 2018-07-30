Boys Game Coach

Boys Games Coach

We are looking to appoint a dynamic, motivated

sports coach for boy’s games. This role will report

to the Head of Boys Games and Director of Sport.

Hours will vary but should be able to provide cover

for the following, including 4 Saturdays per term:

Monday & Tuesday 2.15 p.m.—3.45 p.m.

Wednesday 2 p.m.—5 p.m.

Thursday & Friday 2.15 p.m.—3.30 p.m.

Salary will be competitive based on qualifications

and experience. Other benefits include free gym

membership and meals whilst on duty and being

situated in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

The post is for September 2018.

Further details are available from the

Human Resources Department on

humanresources@oratory.co.uk or 01491 683506

Closing date for applications is Monday 30 July 2018

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is

committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children.

Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past