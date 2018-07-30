GAP STUDENT 1 TERM PLACEMENT We are seeking to appoint an enthusiastic Gap Year student to assist ... [more]
Monday, 30 July 2018
Job Title Boys Game Coach
Location READING
Boys Games Coach
We are looking to appoint a dynamic, motivated
sports coach for boy’s games. This role will report
to the Head of Boys Games and Director of Sport.
Hours will vary but should be able to provide cover
for the following, including 4 Saturdays per term:
Monday & Tuesday 2.15 p.m.—3.45 p.m.
Wednesday 2 p.m.—5 p.m.
Thursday & Friday 2.15 p.m.—3.30 p.m.
Salary will be competitive based on qualifications
and experience. Other benefits include free gym
membership and meals whilst on duty and being
situated in an area of outstanding natural beauty.
The post is for September 2018.
Further details are available from the
Human Resources Department on
humanresources@oratory.co.uk or 01491 683506
Closing date for applications is Monday 30 July 2018
The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is
committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children.
Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past
GAP STUDENT 1 TERM PLACEMENT We are seeking to appoint an enthusiastic Gap Year student to assist ... [more]
Boys Games Coach We are looking to appoint a dynamic, motivated sports coach for boy’s games. This ... [more]
POLL: Have your say