Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies? Want to work for a ... [more]
Monday, 06 August 2018
Job Title Telesales
Job Type Permanent
Location Henley-on-Thames
Salary Competitive
Hours Full or Part-time
Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies?
Want to work for a local family owned business that cares for its staff?
Want to earn a good salary with open ended bonus scheme, pension scheme.
Think you can sell the most powerful advertising medium in the area?
We are seeking a full-time or part-time (able to work around school times) telephone sales executive to start immediately so if your answer to these questions is yes please send your c.v. to: Katie Thomas, Advertising Manager, Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD
Email – kthomas@higgsgroup.co.uk
Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies? Want to work for a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say