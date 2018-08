Woodcote – South Oxfordshire

Cleaner

We are looking for a reliable cleaner to join our Domestic Team. This is a permanent, all year round position.

34 hours per week

Mon – Thur 5.30am to 11.45am

Sat and Sun 5.30am to 10am

Immediate start available subject to pre-employment checks. Benefi ts include contribu ons to Pension Scheme, free gym

membership and meals whilst on duty.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department: E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk



Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratory.co.uk/about/working at the oratory/vacancies

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Associa on Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.