Location Henley on Thames

(part-time or full-time)

Accession Healthcare Consulting is a small and fast growing management consultancy.

This is an exciting opportunity for a Business Operations Manager to join our company at a time of significant growth. Both part-time (20-30 hours/week negotiable) and full-time applications will be considered.

Based from our offices in central Henley-on-Thames, the successful candidate will support Accession’s Directors by running and managing the day to day operations of the company including invoicing, payroll, recruitment and HR administration, as well as supporting IT and GDPR implementation with our specialist suppliers.

If you have proven success and experience ideally in a similar role, and if you think you have what it takes to join Accession, please send a covering letter including salary expectations, and your CV to lisa.wagstaff@accessionhealth.com

www.accessionhealth.com

