Woodcote – South Oxfordshire

Cleaner / Porter

We are looking for a reliable cleaner/porter to join our Domestic Team. This is a permanent, all year round position.

A clean driver’s licence is essential.

40 hours per week

Mon and Fri - 6.30am to 2.30pm

Tues, Wed and Thurs - 6.30am to 2pm

Sat – 6am to 10am

Immediate start available subject to pre-employment checks. Benefits include contributions to Pension Scheme, free gym

membership and meals whilst on duty.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department:

E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratory.co.uk/about/working at the oratory/vacancies

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.