School Minibus Driver (term time only) (15 & 17 seater minibuses) Single or split shift 6:45am to ... [more]
Monday, 06 August 2018
Job Title cleaner
Location READING
Woodcote – South Oxfordshire
We are looking for a reliable cleaner/porter to join our Domestic Team. This is a permanent, all year round position.
A clean driver’s licence is essential.
40 hours per week
Mon and Fri - 6.30am to 2.30pm
Tues, Wed and Thurs - 6.30am to 2pm
Sat – 6am to 10am
Immediate start available subject to pre-employment checks. Benefits include contributions to Pension Scheme, free gym
membership and meals whilst on duty.
For further details please contact the Human Resources department:
E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk
Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratory.co.uk/about/working at the oratory/vacancies
01491 683500
The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.
School Minibus Driver (term time only) (15 & 17 seater minibuses) Single or split shift 6:45am to ... [more]
Woodcote – South Oxfordshire Cleaner We are looking for a reliable cleaner to join our ... [more]
Business Operations Manager (part-time or full-time) Accession Healthcare Consulting is a small and ... [more]
POLL: Have your say