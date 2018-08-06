Head of Grounds & Gardens (Residential)

Wycombe Abbey is a world-renowned independent girls boarding school in the heart of High Wycombe.

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced professional to lead the Grounds and Gardens team to ensure that our sporting facilities, recreational gardens, parkland and woodland are developed and maintained to the highest standards.

The appointed candidate will have excellent organisational, leadership and planning skills and the resilience to deal with the busy and demanding role. The role would suit a proactive applicant who is willing to work with a friendly demeanour and a flexible approach. A passion for grounds and gardens and previous experience in a similar environment are essential.

This is a residential role. Rent-free family accommodation is available in a 3-bedroom family bungalow with an enclosed private garden.

To apply: please submit a completed application form (available on our website under ‘Vacancies’) as soon as possible, together with a covering letter addressed to the COO, Mr Niall Campbell, outlining the experience and personal qualities which you believe qualify you for this position.

The application form and letter should be emailed to Miss K Brown, HR Advisor: brownk@wycombeabbey.com

Further details are found under ‘Vacancies’ on the School website: www.wycombeabbey.com

Closing date: 13 August 2018 at 12 noon.

Wycombe Abbey is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Successful applicants will be subject to an Enhanced DBS check.

We are an equal opportunities employer. Registered Charity No. 310638