SHOP SALES PERSON

REBELLION BREWERY

We are looking for energetic people, with a good attention to detail and examples of excellent customer service, to join our busy shop team.

The role includes shop service and prep over a 5 day week including Saturdays plus assistance at Rebellion Open and Member evenings..Immediate start available will full training given.

Please send c.v. with cover letter by email: virginia@rebellionbeer.co.uk or post to Virginia Coombes, Rebellion Beer Co., Bencombe Farm, Marlow Bottom, SL7 3LT