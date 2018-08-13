Part Time PR Account Support

Initially one day a week

The Henley Group International, a specialist, industrial B2B press and PR agency, is

looking for an individual to support work on client accounts. Working from the company’s Henley Offices (with the option of working from home once fully up to speed), the role will involve supporting the accounts team in preparing monthly client reports.

Specifically, the job will entail logging and uploading client press overage and producing monthly reports on social media activity. For the right individual, in due course there may be the potential to provide other account support functions, including forthcoming feature research and monitoring and posting content to social media.

Ideally, the successful candidate will have previous PR experience and be familiar with the PR and marketing process. A good eye for details is essential, as is computer literacy. It is anticipated that the role will initially amount to one day a week, although this could be split across the week if necessary.

Please send a letter outlining your experience and enclosing your CV to James Tate at james@henley.co.uk

www.henley.co.uk