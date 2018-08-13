Lab Technician

Woodcote – South Oxfordshire

LABORATORY TECHNICIAN

The Oratory School is looking for a highly organised Laboratory Technician. You will work in the Science Department (Biology and Physics) to offer support to the teachers in the preparation of laboratories for lessons. This is a part time, term time role.

Benefits include contributions to Pension Scheme, free gym membership and meals whilst on duty.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department:

E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratory.co.uk/ about/working at the oratory/vacancies

01491 683500 The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.