Monday, 13 August 2018

Telesales

Job Title Telesales

Location Henley-on-Thames

Telesales

Immediate start
Full or part-time

Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies?

Want to work for a local family owned business that cares for its staff?

Want to earn a good salary with open ended bonus scheme, pension scheme.

Think you can sell the most powerful advertising medium in the area?

We are seeking a full-time or part-time (able to work around school times) telephone sales executive so if your answer to these questions is yes please send your c.v. to:

Please reply with full CV to:

Katie Thomas, Advertising Manager Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD

Email – kthomas@higgsgroup.co.uk

