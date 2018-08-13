SHOP SALES PERSON REBELLION BREWERY We are looking for energetic people, with a good attention to ... [more]
Monday, 13 August 2018
Job Title Telesales
Location Henley-on-Thames
Immediate start
Full or part-time
Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies?
Want to work for a local family owned business that cares for its staff?
Want to earn a good salary with open ended bonus scheme, pension scheme.
Think you can sell the most powerful advertising medium in the area?
We are seeking a full-time or part-time (able to work around school times) telephone sales executive so if your answer to these questions is yes please send your c.v. to:
Please reply with full CV to:
Katie Thomas, Advertising Manager Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD
Email – kthomas@higgsgroup.co.uk
