Mini Bus Driver

School Minibus Driver

(term time only)

(15 & 17 seater minibuses)

Single or split shift 6:45am to 8:30am and 3:45pm to 6:00pm

We are looking for a reliable, responsible individual who has a good rapport with children of all ages with a full, clean driving licence. A D1(101) entitlement is preferred but not essential.

Full-time or Part-time Cleaners

(term time only)

We are also seeking reliable, motivated individuals to join our dedicated cleaning team, maintaining a designated area of the school for two hours each evening (5:00pm to 7:00pm or 5:30pm to 7:30pm). Good hourly rate of pay plus 6 weeks’ paid holiday.

To start – September 2018

Please email recruitment@cranfordhouse.net for an application pack, download an application pack from our website or send your CV to the HR Department, Cranford House, Moulsford OX10 9HT.

www.cranfordhouse.net

Tel: 01491 651218

Cranford House, Moulsford is situated on the A329 between Wallingford and Streatley

Cranford House operates a safe recruitment policy and successful candidates will be required to have an Enhanced Level Disclosure from the Disclosure & Barring Service (DBS) before starting work.