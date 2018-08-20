Wycombe Abbey is a world-class school operating at the cutting edge of educational excellence. With its distinctive heritage, magnificent 160-acre campus and impressive resources, the School provides am outstanding education for 600 girls ages 11 - 18.

The Laboratory Technician will work as part of a team to contribute towards the efficient and smooth running of hte Science Department. This role is specifically based within the Chemistry Department.

Applicants should be flexible, organised, able to work as part of a small team and able to work on their own initiative. Relevant experience gained within a laboratory or Chemistry department is preferable. Attention to detail and accurate record keeping are needed along with competent IT skills.

Hours of work: 27.75 hours per week including alternate Saturdays during term time and two weeks per annum during School Holidays. Flexibility is required as hours are set at the beginning of each academic year and will be agreed with the Senior Lab Technician.

Salary: £15,798.63 per annum

To apply: Please complete the application form for Support Staff, and return to Katherine Brown, HR Advisor via: brownk@wycombeabbey.com

Further details are found under ‘Vacancies’ on the School website: www.wycombeabbey.com

Closing date: Noon, Friday 7 September 2018.

Interviews: Tuesday 11 September 2018.

Wycombe Abbey is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Successful applicants will be subject to an Enhanced DBS check.

We are an equal opportunities employer. Registered Charity No. 3106