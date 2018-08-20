Groundsman – Cricket

Closing Date: Monday 24 August 2018

Salary £22k-£24k

The Oratory Schools Association is looking to recruit to their Grounds team. This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced Cricket Groundsman to join a busy, close-knit Grounds Team where you will have a leading role in the maintenance of the School’s cricket grounds and associated facilities at one of the leading boarding schools in the UK.

Benefits include contributions to Pension Scheme, free gym membership and meals whilst on duty.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department:

E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form and send with your CV and covering letter to Human Resources, The Oratory School, Woodcote, RG8 0PJ

www.oratory.co.uk 01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and successful applicants must be willing to undergo child protection checks with the Disclosure and Barring Service.