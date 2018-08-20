Telesales Immediate start Full or part-time Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and ... [more]
Monday, 20 August 2018
Job Title Legal Secretary (part-time)
Location Henley on Thames
Part-time
Legal Secretary
required to work in the Employment and Litigation department of a Solicitors in central Henley
High standard of audio typing required with previous legal secretarial experience preferable.
Please send your C.V and covering letter to amandaparker@mercerslaw.co.uk
No agencies please
Telesales Immediate start Full or part-time Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and ... [more]
Groundsman – Cricket Closing Date: Monday 24 August 2018 Salary £22k-£24k The Oratory Schools ... [more]
Wycombe Abbey is a world-class school operating at the cutting edge of educational excellence. With ... [more]
POLL: Have your say