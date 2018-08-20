Monday, 20 August 2018

Legal Secretary (part-time)

Job Title Legal Secretary (part-time)

Location Henley on Thames

Part-time

Legal Secretary

required to work in the Employment and Litigation department of a Solicitors in central Henley

High standard of audio typing required with previous legal secretarial experience preferable.

Please send your C.V and covering letter to amandaparker@mercerslaw.co.uk 

No agencies please

