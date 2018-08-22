Wednesday, 22 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Student Support Assistants (x 2)

Student Support Assistants (x 2)

Job Title Student Support Assistants (x 2)

STUDENT SUPPORT ASSISTANTS (x 2)

Required to start in September 2018

We are looking to appoint two Student Support Assistants to work in our Pathways section which consists of both teaching and support staff. Pathways offers courses for students with a wide range of learning difficulties, some of whom may also have physical difficulties and/or require support with behaviour.

You must be prepared to support students with a range of activities e.g. horse riding, swimming, literacy, numeracy, sensory, IT and work experience. You will also need to be experienced in helping students with their personal care and will be required to act as a Key Worker to student(s).

Both positions are term time only (38 working weeks per academic year) and the hours are 8:30 am to 4 pm (35 hours per week), Monday – Friday.

Salary is from £18,291 up to £21,192 per annum full time (pro rata for part time positions).

An application form and a job description can be downloaded from The Henley College website at: http://www.henleycol.ac.uk/about/work-at-henley/

Please note that consideration will only be given to those applications received on The Henley College application form. Applications to be received by 10 am on 31 August 2018.

The College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of learners and expects all staff to share this commitment. This position is subject to a satisfactory enhanced DBS check.

Jobs

Telesales

Telesales Immediate start Full or part-time Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33