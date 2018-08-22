STUDENT SUPPORT ASSISTANTS (x 2)

Required to start in September 2018

We are looking to appoint two Student Support Assistants to work in our Pathways section which consists of both teaching and support staff. Pathways offers courses for students with a wide range of learning difficulties, some of whom may also have physical difficulties and/or require support with behaviour.

You must be prepared to support students with a range of activities e.g. horse riding, swimming, literacy, numeracy, sensory, IT and work experience. You will also need to be experienced in helping students with their personal care and will be required to act as a Key Worker to student(s).

Both positions are term time only (38 working weeks per academic year) and the hours are 8:30 am to 4 pm (35 hours per week), Monday – Friday.

Salary is from £18,291 up to £21,192 per annum full time (pro rata for part time positions).

An application form and a job description can be downloaded from The Henley College website at: http://www.henleycol.ac.uk/about/work-at-henley/

Please note that consideration will only be given to those applications received on The Henley College application form. Applications to be received by 10 am on 31 August 2018.

The College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of learners and expects all staff to share this commitment. This position is subject to a satisfactory enhanced DBS check.