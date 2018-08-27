Technical Support Development Assistant

TECHNICAL SUPPORT & DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT INITIAL 1 YEAR CONTRACT A leading supplier of IT software and services is looking for an Assistant to help support their online tools and applications. This is an excellent opportunity to join a company with an enviable global client list and a track record in delivering innovative solutions. You will work as a junior member within an experienced technical development team that use a range of technologies to produce online digital tools and mobile applications. You will be responsible for ensuring all support requests by clients are dealt with in a professional and timely manner. This role would suit a diligent and self-motivated individual at degree level who has good communication skills and an interest in .Net and SQL technologies, with a problem solving disposition and excellent attention to detail. Essential Skills: High standard of computer literacy MS Office, including Excel Desirable Experience: One year’s experience in the workplace .Net development Microsoft Database and SQL technologies HTML development The contract is for one year with the potential for career opportunities. Starting salary: £21K Please apply in writing with your c.v. to jobs@signals.co.uk Closing date for applications: Friday 7th September, 2018 www.signals.co.uk • No agencies •