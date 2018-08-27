Monday, 27 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Trainee Accountant

Job Title Trainee Accountant

Location Pangbourne

Chartered Accountants, Registered Auditors and Business Advisers We are a well established and highly regarded firm of Chartered Accountants, specialising in providing a comprehensive range of accounting, audit and taxation services together with business planning advice. We are currently seeking to fill the following two roles. Bookkeeper with Payroll Experience The role will involve maintenance of accounting records for a portfolio of clients, including VAT return preparation, management accounts and general accounting/bookkeeping matters. The individual will also be required to manage the payroll services for our clients. The individual will ideally be AAT Qualified or qualified by experience. Use of Sage and Xero would be an advantage. The role will carry a competitive salary and benefits. The job could be offered on a full time or part time basis. Trainee Accountant We offer a great opportunity for someone looking to become a professionally qualified accountant and further their career without the ongoing burden of university debt. The role will carry a competitive salary and benefits together with a fully funded study package so the individual has the opportunity to become a member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA). This is a rare opportunity for someone to join the profession with great all round exposure to a good quality general accountancy practice. If you would like to be considered for the role, please send your CV to Kevin Legrys at kevin.legrys@geoffreycole.co.uk

Jobs

Manager

MANAGER HENLEY 60+ CLUB Social Club for over 60s This flourishing club with over 100 members ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33