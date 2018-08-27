Trainee Accountant

Chartered Accountants, Registered Auditors and Business Advisers We are a well established and highly regarded firm of Chartered Accountants, specialising in providing a comprehensive range of accounting, audit and taxation services together with business planning advice. We are currently seeking to fill the following two roles. Bookkeeper with Payroll Experience The role will involve maintenance of accounting records for a portfolio of clients, including VAT return preparation, management accounts and general accounting/bookkeeping matters. The individual will also be required to manage the payroll services for our clients. The individual will ideally be AAT Qualified or qualified by experience. Use of Sage and Xero would be an advantage. The role will carry a competitive salary and benefits. The job could be offered on a full time or part time basis. Trainee Accountant We offer a great opportunity for someone looking to become a professionally qualified accountant and further their career without the ongoing burden of university debt. The role will carry a competitive salary and benefits together with a fully funded study package so the individual has the opportunity to become a member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA). This is a rare opportunity for someone to join the profession with great all round exposure to a good quality general accountancy practice. If you would like to be considered for the role, please send your CV to Kevin Legrys at kevin.legrys@geoffreycole.co.uk