Manager

MANAGER HENLEY 60+ CLUB Social Club for over 60s This flourishing club with over 100 members provides a friendly community in Market Place, Henley. Open Mondays to Fridays, 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m., members make good use of their resident chef and hairdresser and share in a range of entertainment, activities and outings. One of our two job share Managers is retiring and we are seeking a replacement 2/3 days a week. The new Manager will enjoy working with people and be effective, caring, committed and energetic. They will report to the Management Committee. Interested parties please email henleysocial@btconnect.com for a job description CLOSING DATE Thursday, September 6th, 2018