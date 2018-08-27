Monday, 27 August 2018

Office Administrator

Job Title Office Administrator

Location Henley on Thames

Office Administrator Accession is a small and fast-growing management consultancy in central Henley-on-Thames. We are currently seeking a full-time administrator who will be responsible for all day to day office administrative duties. The ideal candidate will be able to multitask, meet changing deadlines, and be highly organised and flexible. Interested candidates should send a cover letter (incl. salary expectations) and CV to Nicola Dyer nicola.dyer@accessionhealth.com www.accessionhealth.com

Jobs

Manager

MANAGER HENLEY 60+ CLUB Social Club for over 60s This flourishing club with over 100 members ... [more]

 

