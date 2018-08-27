Office Administrator

Office Administrator Accession is a small and fast-growing management consultancy in central Henley-on-Thames. We are currently seeking a full-time administrator who will be responsible for all day to day office administrative duties. The ideal candidate will be able to multitask, meet changing deadlines, and be highly organised and flexible. Interested candidates should send a cover letter (incl. salary expectations) and CV to Nicola Dyer nicola.dyer@accessionhealth.com www.accessionhealth.com